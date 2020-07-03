Alison Horobin

Horobin, Alison
Alison Rose Horobin, age 54, lifelong resident of West Haven, passed away July 2, 2020. Born in New Haven on November 3, 1965, she was a daughter of the late Albert Battista, Sr. and June Williams Battista. Alison was predeceased by her husband Michael T. Horobin, Sr. this past April. She is survived by her daughter Lauren Horobin; her son Michael T. Horobin, Jr.; her sisters, Marcella Sheridan and MaryAnne DiBianco; and her brothers, Albert Battista, Jr. and Steven Battista, all of West Haven. She will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in care of BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com
.