Allan C. Ekstrom of Guilford passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, June 25 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Penny, three children, Karen, Scott (Holly) Ekstrom, Lisa (John) Dolishny, 5 grandchildren, Alyssa, Kayla and Brianna Dolishny, Tyler and Casey Ekstrom.

Allan was born in Worcester, MA on January 16, 1942, son of the late Tifful and Grace (Silvy) Ekstrom.

Allan graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston and the University of Bridgeport with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by U.S. Motors in Milford until their move to St. Louis, MO, after which he was an independent marketing consultant.

Friends are invited to calling hours on Fri., June 28 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford. Followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Guilford Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Alder Brook Cemetery, Boston St., Guilford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hartford Transplant Center, PO Box 5037, Hartford, CT 06106.