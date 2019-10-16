|
|
Nystrand, Allan C.
Allan C. Nystrand, 81, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with his family by his side. He was the husband of Stella Koslowski Nystrand and the late MaryLou A. Criscio Nystrand. Allan was born in New Haven on March 27, 1938 and was the son of the late Charles and Tora Carlson Nystrand. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Allan had worked for United Nuclear and later at US Surgical for many years until his retirement. He especially enjoyed fishing, boating, waterskiing and roller skating. His self-taught talent was restoring antique and sport automobiles, and he was an excellent carpenter, a trade his father taught him at an early age. Father of Sheri Colella (John), Pamela D'Antonio (Richard) and the late Carl A. Nystrand. Grandfather of Allan D'Antonio (Gabby), Phillip and Christopher D'Antonio, Giana Marie Cardonita. Great-Grandfather of Christian and Emma D'Antonio. Brother of Sonya Howe (Lyman) and the late Lillian Hurlburt.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A Celebration of Allan's Life will be conducted by his family in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473 or the New Haven Animal Shelter, 81 Fournier Street, New Haven, CT 06511. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 17, 2019