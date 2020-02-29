New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Beth David section of Hillside Cemetery
166 Wallingford Rd.
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
100 Bates Dr.
Cheshire, CT
View Map
Allan Schwartz


1928 - 2020
Allan Schwartz Obituary
Schwartz, Allan
Allan Bowden Schwartz of Cheshire passed away on February 27, 2020. At age 91. Born Nov. 26, 1928 in New Haven, CT to the late Samuel and Esther Efland Schwartz. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Arden Sumner Schwartz; sons Barton, Eliot; daughter Ariane (Jon Racow); Grandchildren Ashlee (Matthew Moore), Jesse and Zachary.
Al had many accomplishments and hobbies throughout his lifetime. Graduate of Hillhouse High School '46, BS from New Havens Teachers College, MS from UCONN, Masters of Art from Southern CT State College. Served in the Korean War as an Army Medic at the Walter Reed Medical Hospital in DC. Employed at Olin Mathieson – Nuclear Fuels New Haven, Teacher at Lee and Hamden High Schools where he taught Earth Science and Photography. Retired 1985. Throughout his lifetime, he enjoyed Gardening, Photography, Folk Music, Playing Guitar, Military History, Shooting Competitions at Lyman & Hamden Fishing Game and HAM Radio. Long time member of Boy Scouts, Camp Sequassen Alumni Assoc, IOCALUM, Branford and YALE Folk Music Societies. Contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America or the .
Funeral will be Graveside Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. Temple Beth David section of Hillside Cemetery, 166 Wallingford Rd., Cheshire, CT.
Family and friends are welcome immediately following the ceremony at 100 Bates Dr. Cheshire. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020
