Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Davies

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Allen Davies Obituary
Davies, Allen
Allen Davies, 87, passed away on June 14. He was born on March 8, 1932 in Newark, NJ, attended Weequahic High School and graduated from Rutgers University with a BS in Accounting. He joined the Navy where he served as a Navigator on the destroyer USS Gyatt for three years. He had a lifelong career as a respected stockbroker working as First Vice President of Investments and Sales Manager at Prudential. He was known for his integrity, intelligence, wit, wisdom, and dry sense of humor. He raised his family in Middletown, NJ, retired in Madison, CT and became a competitive poker player. Preceded in death by his father Philip, mother Elizabeth, and daughter Stacey. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Joan, daughter Pam, son-in-law Steve and grandchildren Noah and Max. Celebration of life Sunday, June 30, Legend Hill Clubhouse, Madison, CT at 1 p.m.
Published in Shoreline Times & The New Haven Register from June 21 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.