Allen R. Kissock


1945 - 2020
Allen R. Kissock Obituary
Kissock, Allen
Allen R. Kissock, 74, of North Branford, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2020. Allen was born in New Haven, CT on November 17, 1945 to the late Andrew R. Kissock and Clara R. (Allen) Kissock.
Allen graduated from the University of New Haven with a degree in Engineering and went on to work at Pratt & Whitney Aerospace for 45 years. Allen was also a Connecticut Auxiliary State Trooper and served as a proud member of the United States Army.
Allen was the beloved husband of Patricia (DeMatties) Kissock, loving father of Eric Kissock of Branford, CT and Heather (Kissock) Peachy of New York, NY and brother of the late Barbara Sullivan.
There will be a private service at Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 16, 2020
