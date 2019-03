Ziehler, Allen

Allen Ziehler 95 of East Haven passed away February 22, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born December 27, 1923 in Newburyport, MA to Joseph and Bessie (Goddard) Ziehler. Allen is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Ratcliffe) Ziehler of East Haven and four children, Carol Gallay of MD, Richard Ziehler of MA, Janet Shackelford (Bret) of WA and Nancy Olbrych (Michael) of MA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah Peddicord (Mike), Emily Marotta (Kyle), Kevin Olbrych and David Olbrych along with two great grandchildren, Aiden Peddicord and Sophie Marotta. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and grandson, Jason Olbrych.

Allen attended the Wayside Inn Boys School in Sudbury, MA. During WWII he served in the 22nd Bomb Squadron, 341st Bomb Group (the Flying Tigers) in China, Burma and India. After the war he graduated from Boston University. While working in the insurance industry Allen lived in Massachusetts, New York, Indiana, Maryland and finally, Connecticut. He worked for many years for the New Haven Register after retirement. He loved music and taught himself to play the clarinet, and later played the bagpipes in a marching band around New England. He and Mary loved to travel and explore new dining experiences.

Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. in CT State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown CT (Please meet at office). Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven.

