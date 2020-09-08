1/
Allene (Avrutin) Goldman
Goldman, Allene (Avrutin), 92, of 57 Northrop Road, Woodbridge, devoted wife of 60 years to David William Goldman (deceased), mother of Richard Goldman (deceased) and Kenneth Goldman, grandmother of Stephanie (Goldman) Barstis, Alyson Goldman, Samantha Goldman, and Matthew Goldman, great-grandmother of Jack Barstis, died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Monday, September 7th. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Lee Avrutin of West Haven Connecticut and sister of Rita (Avrutin) Arthur. Funeral services will be held at Graveside at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven, FRIDAY morning at 10:00. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 8, 2020.
