Alliette Laughran

Laughran, Alliette

Alliette "Allie" Laughran, beloved wife of Edwin E. Laughran of Tarpon Springs, FL, Brewster, MA, and formerly of Branford, CT passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 13, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born January 27, 1950 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada to Leopold and Pauline (Bernier) Grenier. When Allie was in middle school, her family moved to the United States, settling in Indian Orchard, Massachusetts. She met Ed, the boy next door, who would become her husband of nearly 50 years. In addition to her husband and parents, Alliette is survived by her two children, daughter Christie (Patrick) McGrath of Watertown, CT, and son David (fiancée, Carla Iezzi) Laughran of Colchester, CT along with her much-adored grandchildren, Declan and Timothy McGrath; siblings Diane (Peter) Niemiec of Chicopee, MA, Johanne Mahaffey of Ormond Beach, FL, Paul (Lori) Grenier of West Springfield, MA, Lyne (Frank) Wenners of Wilbraham, MA, Sylvie Grenier of Springfield, MA, Luce (Robert) Bernardos of East Longmeadow, MA, Peter (Michelle) Grenier of Ludlow, MA, and Michelle (Robert) Brodeau of East Longmeadow, MA as well as many nieces and nephews. After working in bookkeeping for many years, Allie earned an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SCCC, graduating with high honors while working full time and raising her family in Branford, CT. She later became the Assistant Controller at PEZ Candy, Inc. in Orange, CT where she was a dedicated employee who enjoyed her career, retiring in 2016 after 18 years of service. Upon retirement, Ed and Allie relocated to Florida and Cape Cod where they enjoyed the beach and each other these last 3 years. Allie was dedicated to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling and visited many places around the world with Ed. She loved the theater and live music and rarely missed an opportunity to dance. She treasured her large family gatherings as well as socializing with old friends and new. She will be remembered most for her gentleness, thoughtfulness, and her fun-loving, spirited personality. Her family would like to thank the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL for their compassionate support and care shown to Alliette and her family during her illness. Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory, of Tarpon Springs, FL was entrusted with arrangements. No services will be held immediately due to COVID-19 restrictions. A memorial mass and celebration of Alliette's life will be held at the appropriate time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, 12902 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store