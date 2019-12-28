|
|
Griffin, Allison
On December 24, 2019, Allison Griffin of Woodbridge went home to be with the Lord. She was born on May 19, 1962 in New Haven, CT, the only child of late Jacquelyn Penn Griffin and Raymond Griffin. She graduated from Amity High School in 1980 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Mount Ida College, Newton, MA. Over the course of her life, she held many jobs in the customer service industry. Allison was an active member of her town and church communities. She volunteered at the local soup kitchen, attended bible studies, and sang in her church's choir. Her courageous, kind, and joyful spirit will be deeply missed, as will her deep appreciation for good food.
In addition to her parents, Allison was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leola Chambers Penn and Edgar Thomas Penn, her maternal uncle, Edgar Robert Penn, and her paternal grandparents, Lee Presley and Birdie Griffin. She leaves to honor her memory her daughter, Ashley Taylor-Morgan Griffin of Boston, MA, along with a host of relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be held Monday, Dec. 30 from 4-6 p.m. at Faith Center Church, 22 Crown Street, Meriden, followed by a homegoing service at 6 p.m. Burial will be Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park, Section O, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven. To send condolences, visit www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019