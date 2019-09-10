Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Bloomquist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Bloomquist


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Bloomquist Obituary
Bloomquist, Alma
Alma Louise Monckton Bloomquist of Branford died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Carl Elwood Bloomquist. Alma was born May 17, 1928 daughter of the late Richard and Mary Cairn Monckton. She was the mother of Kathleen Bloomquist of Guilford, Cindy Bloomquist of Branford, Richard Bloomquist of New Haven, Robert Bloomquist of Branford, Gary (Nancy) Bloomquist of Guilford, and C. Eric (Julie) Bloomquist of Wethersfield; and grandmother of Owen Bloomquist, Eric Acampora, Sarah Acampora, Christopher Acampora. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Aedan Bloomquist, her brother, Richard (Eleanor) Monckton and sister Kathleen (Richard) Bean, and sister and brother-in-law Enid and Carmen Siniscalchi.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of her family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.