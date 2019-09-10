|
|
Bloomquist, Alma
Alma Louise Monckton Bloomquist of Branford died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was the wife of the late Carl Elwood Bloomquist. Alma was born May 17, 1928 daughter of the late Richard and Mary Cairn Monckton. She was the mother of Kathleen Bloomquist of Guilford, Cindy Bloomquist of Branford, Richard Bloomquist of New Haven, Robert Bloomquist of Branford, Gary (Nancy) Bloomquist of Guilford, and C. Eric (Julie) Bloomquist of Wethersfield; and grandmother of Owen Bloomquist, Eric Acampora, Sarah Acampora, Christopher Acampora. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Aedan Bloomquist, her brother, Richard (Eleanor) Monckton and sister Kathleen (Richard) Bean, and sister and brother-in-law Enid and Carmen Siniscalchi.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of her family.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019