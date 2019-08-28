|
|
Iovanna, Almarinda "Alma"
Almarinda "Alma" Sgueglia Iovanna, of Boynton Beach, FL passed away peacefully July 21, 2019 in Boynton Beach. She was the beloved wife of the late Stephen S. Iovanna Jr. Born in New Haven on August 19, 1937, daughter of the late Alfredo and Louisa Corniello Sgueglia, Alma was a graduate of Wilbur Cross High School, class of 1955. She worked alongside her husband at Phyllis Restaurant in West Haven and Milford for many years. She was an avid golfer and longtime member of Racebrook Country Club. Alma was a wonderful cook, and was known lovingly for having a lead foot driving around her 1967 Mustang convertible. She is the loving mother of Stephen S. Iovanna III and Gregory J. Iovanna. Sister of the late Carmel Adinolfi and John Sgueglia. Sister-in-law of Frances Sgueglia. Grandmother of Michael G., Marco G. and Gabriella F. Iovanna. Aunt of Sandra Hinckley, John Sgueglia, Cindy Sgueglia Swanson and the late Lisa Adinolfi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Alma's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 29, 2019