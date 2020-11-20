Oranzo, Alphonse B. Jr.
Alphonse B. Oranzo Jr., 77, of Altomonte Springs, FL, passed away peacefully October 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in New Haven Nov. 21, 1942, he was the son of the late Alphonse Sr. & Elvira Masciantonio Oranzo. He was an avid golfer. He is survived by his companion Sandra, daughter Cheryl (Cotrona) Oranzo, son David & Wendi (Delegorges) Oranzo, grandson Cameron Oranzo, brother Lawrence Oranzo, sister Carolyn Dileo and many extended family members. Friends are invited to attend a memorial graveside service TUESDAY 11 A.M. in St. Lawrence cemetery. You can leave a message of condolence at www.torellofh.com