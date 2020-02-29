|
|
Florenzano, Alphonse
Alphonse Florenzano, age 94, of West Haven passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 28, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Alphonse was the beloved husband of Alberta Graham Florenzano. He was born in New Haven on May 5, 1925. Alphonse and was a WWII United States Navy Veteran. He was employed at Branford Wire for over 15 years. He was an avid Duck Pin bowler and loved to bet on the horses, he will be sadly missed. Alphonse is survived by his wife of 67 years, and was predeceased by his three children, Lawrence Florenzano, Alicia Sperry-Cox and William Florenzano. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Church, 207 Main Street, West Haven at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2020