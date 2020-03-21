New Haven Register Obituaries
Alphonse Gambardella


1928 - 2020
Alphonse Gambardella Obituary
Gambardella, Alphonse
Alphonse Gambardella of East Haven dies peacefully on March 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the devoted husband of Franca "Kitty" Romanacci Gambardella. Al was born in New Haven on May 16, 1928 to the late Luca and Mary Nizzario Gambardella. He served his country with honor in the Army during the Korean Conflict and after being honorably discharged he began a 28-year career as a police officer with the New Haven Police Department. After he left the police department, Al worked in the security department at Yale University for 10 years then as a driver for Colony Hardware and later for Long's Florist before retiring. He was a member of the New Haven Police Centurions and Local 530. Al loved being around his family. He was the proud father of Debora (Robert) Coppola, Anthony and Joseph (Kathleen) Gambardella. His grandchildren Robert and Rick Coppola, Corey, Santino and Tea Gambardella always kept him entertained. He was predeceased by his brothers Ralph, Andrew (his twin) and Anthony Gambardella.
A private graveside service will be held Monday in East Lawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Al's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020
