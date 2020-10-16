Gambardella Sr., AlphonseAlphonse Gambardella Sr. 72, of East Haven beloved husband of 51 years to Lillian Paolillo Gambardella passed away on October 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving father of Alphonse (Tracy) Gambardella Jr. of Branford and Jennie Marie (Christopher) DiStasio of West Haven. Brother of Louise (Ronald) Kimball of Florida and the late Michael Gambardella Jr. Uncle of Ronald Kimball, Nicholas Caprio Jr, Russell Caprio and the late Robert Kimball. Special friend of Christopher Gargiulo and Alan Nappi. Alphonse was also fond of Jennie's dog Gino. Alphonse was born in New Haven on November 23, 1947 son of the late Michael and Maria Barulli Gambardella Sr. Prior to his retirement Alphonse was a truck driver and machinist.Friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church MONDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yale New Haven Hospital Palliative Care Program Office of Development P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Arrangements in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. Rte. (80) East Haven. Sign Alphonse's guest book online at