1/1
Alphonse Gambardella Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alphonse's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gambardella Sr., Alphonse
Alphonse Gambardella Sr. 72, of East Haven beloved husband of 51 years to Lillian Paolillo Gambardella passed away on October 14, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by his family. Loving father of Alphonse (Tracy) Gambardella Jr. of Branford and Jennie Marie (Christopher) DiStasio of West Haven. Brother of Louise (Ronald) Kimball of Florida and the late Michael Gambardella Jr. Uncle of Ronald Kimball, Nicholas Caprio Jr, Russell Caprio and the late Robert Kimball. Special friend of Christopher Gargiulo and Alan Nappi. Alphonse was also fond of Jennie's dog Gino. Alphonse was born in New Haven on November 23, 1947 son of the late Michael and Maria Barulli Gambardella Sr. Prior to his retirement Alphonse was a truck driver and machinist.
Friends are invited to A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church MONDAY morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yale New Haven Hospital Palliative Care Program Office of Development P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. Arrangements in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. Rte. (80) East Haven. Sign Alphonse's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved