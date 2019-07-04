Proto, Alphonse N.

Alphonse N. Proto, 79 of Wallingford, formerly of West Haven died peacefully at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford with his loving family by his side. He was the loving and devoted husband of fifty two years to Carol Ciochine Proto. Al was born in New Haven on January 11, 1940, a son of the late Nicholas and Alice Pedone Proto Martino. He lived in West Haven for most of his life, and in Wallingford for the past twelve years. Alphonse owned and operated Martino's Service Station and Martino's Fuel Oil Co. of West Haven for more than fifty years. He had a love for classic cars, and enjoyed going to car shows with his many friends. He enjoyed any and all activities involving his family, including watching the New York Yankees, gardening, and cooking with his daughters who meant the world to him. He and Carol cherished vacationing with their children and grandchildren. Al is also survived by his two daughters, Alicia (John) Richitelli of North Haven and Maria (Paul) DeMattie of Wallingford, and his four beloved grandchildren, Taylor and Nicholas Richitelli and Morgan and Ava DeMattie. He was predeceased by his brother Joseph Martino, and his step-father Emil Martino. Al's family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, July 8th from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. His funeral procession will leave from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Ave., North Haven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alphonse's name may be sent to a .

