Ruocco, Alphonse

Alphonse Robert Ruocco of East Haven died peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the loving and devoted husband of Mary Proto Ruocco. Al was born in Bronx, NY on January 14, 1934 to the late Gennaro and Mary Donatelli Ruocco. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut and his Master's degree from Fairfield University. After serving his country in the US Army and being honorably discharged, Al began working as a teacher and guidance counselor in the East Haven Public School system for 35 years. During his time at East Haven he was the assistant football coach for twenty years. He was a high school sports official with the ECAC Football Officials and IABO Basketball Referees. Al was a member of the National Football Foundation, New Haven Gridiron Club and the Governor's Horse Guard Second Company. He was also a member of the St. Trofimena Society, St. Andrew the Apostle Society and the Santa Maria Maddalena Society. Al loved his family and his friends, the beach, swimming, food, especially shellfish, football and being around people. He truly loved and appreciated life! He was the proud and loving father of Gennaro (Michelle) Ruocco and Anthony Ruocco and grandfather of Anthony Christopher and Vincent Alphonse Ruocco, who were the loves of his life.

