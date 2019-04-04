|
Elliott, Alvia
Alvia Eliott, 72, passed away on March 31, 2019. She was the born to the late Norma Cowes Elliott and James Person and Joseph Elliott. Alvia leaves to cherish her memories daughters Roni and Rosalyn Elliott; son John (Charlene) Elliott; sisters Bobbi VanNockay, Janice Wilson, Maria James, Karen and Fabian Person; brothers Kenneth Elliott and Chris Person along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sat., April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m at St. Matthews Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019