New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
400 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthews Church
400 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvia Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvia Elliott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvia Elliott Obituary
Elliott, Alvia
Alvia Eliott, 72, passed away on March 31, 2019. She was the born to the late Norma Cowes Elliott and James Person and Joseph Elliott. Alvia leaves to cherish her memories daughters Roni and Rosalyn Elliott; son John (Charlene) Elliott; sisters Bobbi VanNockay, Janice Wilson, Maria James, Karen and Fabian Person; brothers Kenneth Elliott and Chris Person along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held Sat., April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m at St. Matthews Church, 400 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Elliott family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClam Funeral Home
Download Now