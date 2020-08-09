1/1
Alvin David Gordon
Gordon, Alvin David
Alvin David Gordon of New Haven died peacefully at River Glen Health Care Center of Southbury on Saturday, August 8th. Alvin was born in Boston on October 14, 1931. He was the son of the late Samuel and Rose (Levett) Gordon and beloved former husband of the late Myrna Tashman Gordon. He is survived by his daughter Susan Gordon (Andrew) of Watertown and Robin Gordon (Stephen) of West Haven. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ruby Kurtz of New Haven and Asa Rubman (Meghan) and great grandchildren Noah, Dylan, and Mia of Washington State. He was predeceased by his son Scott Evan Gordon and sister Beverly Witten. Alvin was a graduate of Hopkins, attended Brandeis University, graduated from University of Connecticut with degrees in math and business administration, and was a member of Tau Phi Epsilon fraternity. He managed Elm City Plumbing Supply and Hill Commerce Realty. Alvin was an avid sports enthusiast and athlete. He loved computer graphics, photography, music, and sailing his boat with family and friends. Private Graveside Services will be held due to the COVID Health Crisis and are under the care of The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
