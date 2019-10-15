|
Thomas, Alvin R.
Alvin R. Thomas 84, of New Bern, North Carolina passed away September 9, 2019.
Alvin was born in Thomasville, Nova Scotia on May 14, 1935 to Alvin and Verna Thomas. He attended Acadia University and later served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. He was married to Beverly (Tice) Thomas and had three sons Stewart, Andrew and Steven.
Alvin was the owner of Shelley Brothers Monument Company in Guilford, CT and a member of St. Albans Masonic lodge no. 38 AF&AM. He and Beverly spent retirement years as residents of New Bern, North Carolina and Kezar Falls, Maine. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Al was also an accomplished pilot and boater.
Alvin was predeceased by his father Alvin (Pop), mother Verna; brothers John (Jack), George; sister Madora and son Andrew. He is survived by his wife, Beverly S. Thomas; sons, Stewart and Steven Thomas; sister, Mildred Brasky; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and dear family friend Wayne Lapaz.
There will be a graveside memorial service 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at West Cemetery, Madison CT.
Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019