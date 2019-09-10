|
|
Woodard, Alvin
Alvin "Big Al" Woodard, 66 of Middletown, formerly of New Haven died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home. Alvin was born in New Haven son of the late Arthur and Frances (Mack) Woodard. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Wadsworth Glenn Heath Care Center. Al was a quiet humble man who enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading and listening to jazz music. Al also enjoyed taking care of his plants which brought him an abundance of peace and calmness. Alvin is survived by three loving sisters Evelyn Bronson of New Haven, Cynthia Murray of Hamden and Katherine Sono (Daniel) of New Haven. He also leaves behind four brothers, Arthur Woodard Jr. (Diane) of Middletown, Kevin Woodard (Raquel) of Florida, Marvin Woodard and Freddie Woodard of New Haven. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews who he was known by them as "Uncle Cool Al." He was also predeceased by two brothers-in-law—Harrison Murray, Jr. and Deacon James Bronson. Alvin K. Woodard will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, September 14th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 11, 2019