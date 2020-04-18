|
|
Zito, Alyce
Alyce Zito, age 95, entered into eternal rest on April 11, 2020, at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Gaetano V. Zito. Mrs. Zito was born in Old Saybrook, CT on July 28, 1924, daughter of the late Michael and Michelina Albarella Belmont. A resident of East Haven for forty-eight years, she deeply cared for her family and enjoyed cooking. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Guy V. Zito and his wife Elaine of Oxford, grandchildren, Christianne Zito, Dawn Carroll, Debbie Moss (Jeff) and Diane Behrmann (Chris), son-in-law, Robert Carroll of Kensington, sisters, Amelia Donisvitch and Ann Elia of MA, Lucy Laudano of FL and Josephine Brewster of NJ and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Donna Carroll and brothers, Anthony and Michael Belmont. Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 health guidelines, a memorial service and celebration of Alyce's life will be held in the future. Memorial contributions in Alyce's memory may be made to Vitas Hospice, 199 Park Road Extension, Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762. The SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia has been privileged with the arrangements. To sign Alyce's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020