|
|
Piscitelli, Amalia (Lia)
Amalia (Lia) Panzacchi Piscitelli was born on June 12, 1924 at her home in Bologna, Italy. The oldest of seven children, she passed into the arms of Jesus from her home in Hamden on Oct. 16, 2019. Lia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Judge Clement N. Piscitelli, and her son Romano. Lia and Clem raised a family of five children Janice (William) Elyett, Romano Piscitelli, Claudia (Peter) Reynolds, Deborah (George) Platt, and Paul Piscitelli. She enjoyed each of her six grandchildren, Peter (Amy), Matthew, and Carla Reynolds, Katie (Sean) Smith, Andrew and Belinda Platt, and her great-granddaughter, Amalia Reynolds. Lia's legacy was one of altruism. Her love, compassion, concern and involvement in the lives of those close to her knew few bounds. Lia's home in Hamden and summer cottage in Branford were gathering places for friends and family during holidays and on Sundays for dinner. Lia could often be found walking leisurely in her Dunbar Hill neighborhood or along the shoreline well into her 90s. She adored spending time with family and was eager celebrate even the most minor achievements of her loved ones. Those who knew this stalwart woman were blessed indeed. Her love for others and servant heart lifted the loads of those in need and passed forward that priceless gift in them to do the same. We lay her to rest with the precious assurance of her future eternity with the Lord, her savior, Jesus Christ. Calling hours will be held at Torello Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave. in Hamden, on Friday, Oct 18th between 4 and 7. Funeral mass will be held at Christ the Bread of Life Church, formerly Blessed Sacrament, at 321 Circular Ave. in Hamden on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. Internment in St. Lawrence Cemetery West Haven. Memorial Contributions to: Hartford Hospice, 680 Main St., Waterbury, CT 06708 or National Alliance on Mental Illness – Elm City The Whitney Center, North Wing, 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT 06517
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 18, 2019