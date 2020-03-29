|
Papacoda, Amanda L.
Amanda (Mandy) Lee Papacoda, 60, of Meriden, passed from this life on Tuesday, March 24th, 2020. Amanda was born in Bradley Beach, NJ, on August 12th, 1959, to Helen Linda Daniels Rose and the late Edmund William Horrocks. She grew up at the New Jersey shore and graduated from Brick Township High School in 1977. Always hardworking, Amanda worked for The Asbury Park Press and the New Haven Register prior to starting the career she loved, as a restaurant manager.
Amanda had an amazing ability to take on any problem with a uniquely graceful stride. She was fierce in pursuing her lifestyle and wouldn't settle for anything less than her professional and personal goals. She held firm on this philosophy until the end. Her favorite times were spent with family, especially activities with her grandchildren, Liam and Madeline St.Hilaire. She also loved cooking for anyone, crocheting to add love and warmth to people's worlds, and epic karaoke car rides. Amanda loved the ocean and found great peace when she was around it. She also loved charter fishing and could easily make people laugh.
Family was everything to Amanda, and besides her mother and grandchildren, she is survived by her 98-year-old grandmother Frances Y. Daniels, her four loving children, Lindsey M. Genung, Stephanie L. Genung, Alex Papacoda, and Lorraine F. Papacoda; her siblings, Jason Berger, Edward Horrocks, Theodore Horrocks, Julia Leone, and John and Diana Minor.
A Private service will be held for Amanda at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Amanda's name to the
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 30, 2020