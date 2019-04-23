Services North Haven Funeral Home, Inc. 36 Washington Avenue North Haven , CT 06473-2309 (203) 239-1179 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church 555 Middletown Avenue North Haven , CT View Map Committal Following Services All Saints Cemetery Resources More Obituaries for Amelia DePino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Amelia Annetta DePino

1998 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers DePino, Amelia Annetta

Amelia Annetta DePino, 20, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Boston Children's Hospital with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with leukemia. Amelia was born in New Haven on November 22, 1998 and was the beloved daughter of Todd M. and Annetta Savenelli DePino. Loving sister of Ana R. DePino. Beloved granddaughter of Annetta Esposito Savenelli, Joseph A. and Cecilia Savenelli, and Donna and Edward Richo. Predeceased by her great-grandparents Francis and Dominick Sharretto. Also survived by her aunts and uncles Roma Ann and Ralph Sgambato who were also her God parents, Joseph and Dawn Savenelli, Jr., Trevor DePino and Christine; her cousins Lisa Marie and Mark Feola, Mary Louise and Evan Bishop, Filomena Sgambato, Joseph A. Savenelli III, Michael J. Sgambato, Francesca Feola and many other loving cousins, grammies, poppys, aunties, uncles and friends. Amelia had worked as a member of the office staff at the North Haven High School while she was a student. As a proud graduate of North Haven High School class of 2017, she was involved in many school functions including a youth football cheerleader, Student Council, Nikh Bowl '17, Italian Club, Drama Club, Math Team, several Talent Show performances, chorus, and countless plays including the title of Assistant Director. Amelia was awarded the Daughters of the Revolution award and was inducted into the Thespian Society, Italian Honor Society, and National Honor Society. As a performer, she completed 15 years of dance instruction which provided her the opportunity to be an assistant teacher. Amelia completed her Freshman year at Sacred Heart University School of Nursing making the Dean's List. Even in college, she was involved in the performing arts, becoming a member of the Theater Arts Program (TAP) at Sacred Heart University. Amelia was a parishioner of St. Therese Church where she served as an altar server for six years, volunteered at the Church carnival at the ice cream and fried dough tent, taught catechism to 3rd graders as well as made her inaugural appearance as the Easter Bunny for seven years at St. Therese Pre-School. Amelia was a very kind and generous soul. Before she was diagnosed, she was a Volunteer at Yale New Haven Hospital, assisting parents and children in the Pediatric Care unit who were there for surgeries and illnesses; some with the very same cancer she had. She loved children and intended to be a pediatric nurse. Special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Yale New Haven Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for the loving care you provided.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Saturday morning, April 27th, 2019 at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the The Amelia DePino Memorial fund c/o 70 Ansonia Drive, North Haven, Connecticut 06473. This fund will be used to keep the giving spirit of Amelia alive for others to benefit. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019