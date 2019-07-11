Mazziotti, Amelia

Amelia Terese (Sanzari) Mazziotti, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida passed away surrounded by family on July 5th. She was born on December 5, 1929, daughter of Salvatore Sanzari and Jane (Ressa) Sanzari of Westville in New Haven, CT. Amelia was the beloved wife of Fred Mazziotti (deceased) of New Haven, CT for over 35 years. They met as students at the University of Connecticut. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut where she had many friends and relatives. She graduated from New Haven High School (Truman Street). She continued her education graduating with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Microbiology from Albertus Magnus College in 1951 and a Masters of Science Degree in Microbiology in 1952 from the University of Connecticut. She was one of the first women to earn a Masters of Science degree at the University. Later in her life she returned to school earning her teaching and administrative accreditation at Madonna College. She was principal of several schools within the Archdiocese of Hartford.

She was a loving and devoted mother and is survived by her four children: Richard, Joan, Paul and Linda and her four grandchildren.

Friends may attend a service to be held this Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Celentano Funeral Home located at 424 Elm Street, New Haven, CT and may call from 9:00 to 10:00, followed by a graveside service at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT at 11:00 a.m. Published in The New Haven Register on July 12, 2019