Perez, Amelia
Amelia Perez, 84, of Wallingford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Regency House with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Perez. Amelia was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico on March 10, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Juan and Maria Soto Perez. Amelia volunteered as a companion out of Casa Otonal in New Haven. Mother of Angel (Clarabel) Soto, Maria (Robert) Fuentes, Gonzalo Colon and Eugenia (Steven) Pickett. Grandmother of Angelica and Allison Torres, Paige Eliseo and Ricardo Fuentes. Great-grandmother of Logan and Julian Torres.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 30, 2019
