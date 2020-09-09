1/1
Amelia Proto
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PROTO, AMELIA
Amelia Pascale Proto, 88, formerly of State Street, North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Alphonse L. Proto. Amelia was born in New Haven on May 7, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Mario and Beatrice DeFoche Pascale. She had worked as a Key-Punch Operator for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who she loved unconditionally. Predeceased by a sister Eugenia Sartini and a brother Joseph Pascale.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, Sept. 11th at 9:45 and can follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a service at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:45 AM
Office at All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved