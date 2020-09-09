PROTO, AMELIA
Amelia Pascale Proto, 88, formerly of State Street, North Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Whitney Rehabilitation Care Center, Hamden. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Alphonse L. Proto. Amelia was born in New Haven on May 7, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Mario and Beatrice DeFoche Pascale. She had worked as a Key-Punch Operator for Blue Cross/ Blue Shield. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who she loved unconditionally. Predeceased by a sister Eugenia Sartini and a brother Joseph Pascale.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to the Office at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Friday morning, Sept. 11th at 9:45 and can follow the funeral procession to the graveside for a service at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com