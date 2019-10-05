|
Sayers, Amelia "Amy"
Amelia "Amy" Sayers, age 89, of West Haven passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. Amy was born in New Haven, daughter of the late James and Rhea Prete DeAngelo. She is survived by her children, Tracey Milles of Branford and Mark Sayers of West Haven, her grandchildren Ryan and Kendall Milles of Branford and her sister Lorraine Lomonica of West Haven. Amy was predeceased by her brother James DeAngelo Jr. and her son-in-law Michael Milles. Amy was a member and past president of the Garden Club, a member of the Red Hat Society and Sons & Daughters of Italy. She loved ballroom dancing and line dancing at the West Haven Beach. She traveled the world and her favorite place was Aruba, where she had a timeshare. Amy was a dog lover and rescued 10 dogs. She was a great cook, she loved shopping for clothes, jewelry and was a fashionista. Amy's family would like to thank Hospice for the wonderful care she received, especially Mary and Bonnie.
The hours for visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Please feel free to wear bright colors and lots of costume jewelry or cowboy attire in her honor. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning at 9:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church at 10am. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Donations may be made in her name to the West Haven Animal Shelter, 7 Collis St., West Haven, CT 06516. For online condolences, please visit our website www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019