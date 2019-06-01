Santaniello, Amibella

Amibella Daniele Santaniello, 93, of Marlborough, CT, formerly of Savoy Street, Hamden for most of her life, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Francesco Santaniello. Amibella was born in Quindici, Province of Avellino, Italy on May 5, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Francesco and Emilia Siniscalchi Daniele. She had worked for USA Caps, Inc. and later for Starter Corporation. Amibella enjoyed listening to music, dancing, loved to go on trips, especially to the casino and was always the "life of the party". Beloved mother of Marisa Troiano (Emilio) with whom she had resided, Giuseppina Jarrin, Carmelina Piscitelli, Wanda Garzzillo (Clifford, Jr) and the late Margherita Maffettone and Antonietta Suppa. Mother-in-law of Giovanni Maffettone and Francesco Suppa. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by nine brothers and sisters in Italy.

The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden for a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamden. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 2, 2019