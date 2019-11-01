New Haven Register Obituaries
Amilcare "Mike" Ricci

Amilcare "Mike" Ricci Obituary
Ricci, Amilcare "Mike"
Amilcare "Mike" Ricci, 78, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Mike was born in Cartoceto, Italy, son of the late Bruno and Maria Serafini Ricci. Mike was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carol McKenna Ricci, and his brother Ulderico "Rick" Ricci. He was the father of Michael Ricci and Nichole Politza, Christine Ricci and Kevin Cribley, Lisa Ricci-Boyle and Robert Boyle, and Todd Stockwell; grandfather of Christopher and Kendra, Colt, Stoney, Renee and Kyle; and great-grandfather of Christopher III. Mike also leaves his beloved dog, Abby.
The hours for visitation will take place on Monday from 4 – 7 o'clock, at West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 7 o'clock. Interment will be private. Donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center or CT Brain Tumor Alliance (www.ctbta.org). For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 3, 2019
