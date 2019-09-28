New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Etkind
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Christman Etkind


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy Christman Etkind Obituary
Etkind, Amy Christman
Amy Christman Etkind, 56, of Hamden formerly of West Haven passed away on September 23, 2019 at the St. Raphael Campus. Amy was born in New Haven on November 23, 1962 to Noreen Pecoraro Christman of West Haven and the late Mark F. Christman. Besides her mother she is survived by a sister, Lara Christman Lauber of Florida, brothers Mark F. Christman, Jr. of East Haven, Jeffrey Christman of West Haven, longtime friend and partner Hal Klein and several nieces and nephews. Amy shared her heartfelt love and devotion with her family, friends and all she came in contact with and will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Parlor Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Sign Amy's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porto Funeral Homes
Download Now