Etkind, Amy Christman
Amy Christman Etkind, 56, of Hamden formerly of West Haven passed away on September 23, 2019 at the St. Raphael Campus. Amy was born in New Haven on November 23, 1962 to Noreen Pecoraro Christman of West Haven and the late Mark F. Christman. Besides her mother she is survived by a sister, Lara Christman Lauber of Florida, brothers Mark F. Christman, Jr. of East Haven, Jeffrey Christman of West Haven, longtime friend and partner Hal Klein and several nieces and nephews. Amy shared her heartfelt love and devotion with her family, friends and all she came in contact with and will be greatly missed.
Relatives and friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven TUESDAY from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A Parlor Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 29, 2019