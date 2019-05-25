Ruotolo, Amy M.

Amy Marie Ruotolo, 37, of East Haven passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Amy was born in New Haven on December 26, 1981 and was the beloved daughter of Michael A. Ruotolo, Sr. and Ella Mae Perdue Ruotolo. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, aspiring to continue her education to become a Registered Nurse. Amy was employed at Apple Rehab in Meriden. While earning her license as an LPN, Amy's grades ranked the highest in the history of her nursing school during the year she graduated. She had so much love and compassion for many, which is why nursing was her calling. The light of her life was her son Nicholas whom she loved unconditionally. Sister of Michael A. Ruotolo, Jr. (Ashley Cain) and Gianna M. Ruotolo. Aunt of Marlee M. Ruotolo and Granddaughter of Areta Ruotolo. Amy was predeceased by her Grandparents, Claude and Carole Adams Perdue, her Uncle Claude D. Perdue, and her Grandfather, Salvatore Ruotolo, Jr.

Family and friends are invited to go directly to the United Methodist Church, 811 East Main Street, Branford on Thursday morning, May 30th at 11:00 to attend a funeral service. Interment will be private and at the family's discretion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nicholas J. Puccino Education Fund through the funeral home. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019