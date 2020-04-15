|
Sobko, Anastacia
Anastacia "Anna" Sobko, a longtime resident of New Haven passed into eternal life on April 6, 2020 at Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in East Haven, CT. Anastacia was born in Ukraine on July 27, 1923 to the late Maria Konyk and Nicolai Danylo. She was born in the Turka region of Ukraine and immigrated from Ukraine through Germany in 1947 to Sao Paulo, S.P., Brazil and then to New Haven, CT in 1964.
Anastacia "Nastunia" was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph Sobko. She was the last of her family to survive WWII; predeceased by her sisters, Eva Kozoryz (Stephan) and Hanya Danylo. Her brothers, Yuri and Ivan Klym and Michael Danylo. Also, her Uncles, Andrii and Wasyl (Luba) Danylo. Anastacia was our devoted, loving and beloved wife, mother "Mama", grandmother "Baba" and great-grandmother. She leaves behind her daughters, Maria, Natalka and Olia (Robert). Her grandchildren, Andrew (Brittany), Liana (Eric), Aedan and Michael (Alyssa). Her great-grandchildren; Everley Ana and Avrey Joseph. She also leaves her relatives in Ukraine, nieces, nephews, cousins and her church friends. She was dedicated to her family both here and in Ukraine.
Anastacia was happiest cooking and baking for her family, especially her grandchildren. She cooked various foods from Ukraine, Brazil and Italy. When not in the kitchen, she tended to her vegetable and flower gardens; harvesting vegetables and herbs or creating bouquets from her favorite heirloom roses. Anastacia was especially proud of her intricately detailed and beautiful hand-embroidered Ukrainian pillows and rushnyky.
As a young girl in Ukraine, Anastacia lived on a farm and carried her love of that life style through-out the remainder of years. She raised ducks and chickens and was especially fond of feeding 'her' birds. Not only did she instill her qualities of hard work, generosity and commitment to family onto her children and grandchildren but also an appreciation of nature and animals. She was the beloved heartbeat of her family and will be dearly missed.
Anastacia belonged to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven for 55 years and a member of the church's Immaculate Conception Society (Sestrychi) for over thirty years. She loved her church and her Ukrainian cultural heritage. Anna, as she was fondly known by many, also worked for the Federal Paper Board and First Constitution Bank before retiring.
A Christian internment was held at St. Lawrence Cemetery in West Haven, CT under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven and a Christian Burial Liturgy was celebrated on April 13, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven, CT. The family wishes to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staff and caregivers of Whispering Pines for their dedicated care over the past 6 years.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020