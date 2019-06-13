New Haven Register Obituaries
Smith Funeral Home
135 Broad Street
Milford, CT 06460
203-874-2588
Anastasia Esther Smidowicz

Anastasia Esther Smidowicz Obituary
Smidowicz, Anastasia Esther
Anastasia (Esther) Smidowicz, age 98, formerly of Milford, passed away on June 9, 2019 in Concord, NC. She was born on March 10, 1921 in Ansonia to the late Wasyl and Mary Lyublanska Semchisen (Vasyl and Maria Lyublanska Semczyszyn). Before becoming a stay at home mom, she was a painter for Koppel where she painted glass plates used for printing comic books. Esther will be remembered for her love of cooking, traveling with her beloved husband Henry and working on her Word Search puzzle books. A devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, she is survived by her loving children Kathleen Poirier and her husband Joseph of Concord, NC, Henry Smidowicz Jr. of West Haven and Stephen Smidowicz and his wife Alison Lamothe of Edwardsville, IL, grandchildren Kenneth Poirier and his wife Sherri of North Scituate, RI, Julia Squashic and her husband Joseph of Concord, NC, Maxwell and Seth Smidowicz of Edwardsville, IL and great-grandsons Alexander and Brayden Squashic and Aiden and Brett Poirier and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Henry Smidowicz, Sr. and sisters Anna Horbal, Mary Semchisen, Julia Fedyczak, Alyce Tylinski, Josephine Pavlucik and Thelma Kelaher. Calling hours are Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit our website at www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on June 14, 2019
