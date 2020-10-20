Anastasia Homick

Homick, AnastasiaAnastasia Homick, age 98, of West Haven passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Milford Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John Homick. Anastasia was born in Plains, PA on May 17, 1922 to the late Elias and Anna Markel. She worked at a cigar factory and as a farm hand before marrying and moving to Connecticut where she started a family and enjoyed being a homemaker. Anastasia was a devoted member of Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church in New Haven for over 50 years, serving on the alter and singing in the choir. She will be sadly missed. The family would like to thank the Hospice and Palliative staff for their great care over the last four years, and special gratitude to her aid Luz Gonzales. Family and friends may visit Holy Transfiguration Orthodox Church, 285 Alden Avenue, New Haven on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Beaverdale Cemetery, 90 Pine Rock Avenue, New Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit;