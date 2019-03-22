|
|
Browning, Andre
Andre D. Browning, 46, of North Haven, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Freddie Browning and the late Annette Sumler Browning on April 24, 1972. He was currently employed as a chef with Archie Moore's. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Tyrell Mack Browning; daughter, Canei Browning; 3 stepchildren; brothers, Steven Browning and Quavis Browning; sister, Allecia Browning; 2 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Bible Gospel Center, 143 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Browning family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019