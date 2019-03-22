New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Bible Gospel Center
143 Leeder Hill Dr.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Bible Gospel Center
143 Leeder Hill Dr.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andre Browning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andre Browning


1972 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andre Browning Obituary
Browning, Andre
Andre D. Browning, 46, of North Haven, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven to Freddie Browning and the late Annette Sumler Browning on April 24, 1972. He was currently employed as a chef with Archie Moore's. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife, Tyrell Mack Browning; daughter, Canei Browning; 3 stepchildren; brothers, Steven Browning and Quavis Browning; sister, Allecia Browning; 2 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will take place Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Bible Gospel Center, 143 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, CT 06517. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Browning family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
Download Now