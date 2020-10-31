1/1
Andre Preston
Preston, Andre
Andre' Marquis Preston departed unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2020. He was born April 5, 1983, to Mary Jane Preston and raised by Keith Menafee. Andre' graduated from Wilbur Cross high school in 2001.
Andre' had three beautiful children Shamar, Andre' Preston (Charlene), and Arieana Preston (Tasha). Andre was loved and adored by everyone. He was known as Big, Big Papa, and Biggy. He leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Andre always had a special place in his heart for all his brothers and sisters, Marcus, Kiara, Regina, LaKeisha, Keith, Marquis, Samuel, Kevin, and Paige. Andre will be missed by all of us. A celebration of life will be held Mon., Nov. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ, 285 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Preston family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
