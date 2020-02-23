|
|
Martin, Andre R.
Andre Robert Martin of Madison passed away on February 17. He was born in Derby on February 18, 1936 to Richard and Lucienne (Pilon) Martin and grew up in Ansonia.
He attended Ansonia high school, New Haven University, and Valparaiso University.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Buckley Martin and children, Timothy (Robin), Walter (Diane), Betsy Meehan (Tom), Robert (Philippa), and twelve grandchildren.
He is also survived by sisters Madeleine Sobin, Re Harkin, Claire Lockert (Richard), and predeceased by brother, Richard (Joan) Martin.
He served in the United States Marine Corps and was credit manager for Ulbrich Stainless Steel and Special Metals in Wallingford prior to retirement.
"Andy" was an avid golfer and former club champion at the Madison Country Club. He excelled at football, playing, coaching, and refereeing.
The family wishes to acknowledge the staff at Apple Rehab and Guilford who provided excellent care for the past 2 1/2 years.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Margaret at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25. For anyone wishing to make a charitable donation in Andre's name, the family respectfully request it to be sent to the Strong House, 546 Durham Rd. in Madison.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 24, 2020