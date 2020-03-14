New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrea Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrea A. Hoffman


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrea A. Hoffman Obituary
Hoffman, Andrea A.
Andrea A. (Alfano) Hoffman of Bristol, Rhode Island passed away Sunday March 8, 2020. She was born August 15, 1955 to Aileen W. (Lathrop) Alfano and Peter J. Alfano. She is survived by her mother Aileen W. Alfano; her siblings: Angela Goldsmith of Branford, Peter Alfano of Branford, Paul Alfano of Texas, and Annette Spillane of West Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. Andrea also leaves behind her two daughters; Stephanie M. Hoffman of Bristol, R.I. and Kimberly A. Hoffman of Manchester, N.H. Andrea was the wife of the late Francis T. Hoffman Jr. Andrea was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services and burial will be private. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrea's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -