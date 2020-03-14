|
Hoffman, Andrea A.
Andrea A. (Alfano) Hoffman of Bristol, Rhode Island passed away Sunday March 8, 2020. She was born August 15, 1955 to Aileen W. (Lathrop) Alfano and Peter J. Alfano. She is survived by her mother Aileen W. Alfano; her siblings: Angela Goldsmith of Branford, Peter Alfano of Branford, Paul Alfano of Texas, and Annette Spillane of West Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. Andrea also leaves behind her two daughters; Stephanie M. Hoffman of Bristol, R.I. and Kimberly A. Hoffman of Manchester, N.H. Andrea was the wife of the late Francis T. Hoffman Jr. Andrea was always the life of the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Services and burial will be private. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2020