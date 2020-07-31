Dayharsh, AndreaAndrea "Andi" Lynne Dayharsh 72, of Madison beloved wife of 29 years to the late George Dayharsh passed away after a long illness on July 6, 2020 at The Shoreline of Clinton. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Andrea was born on September 21, 1947 in New Haven daughter of Tess Nebor Farat of East Haven and the late V. William "Bill" Farat. She grew up in East Haven, attended Saint Mary's High School in New Haven. She went on to attend Southern Connecticut State University for both undergraduate and masters degrees in education. Andrea made a long career in the education field, specifically serving special needs children, having worked for Bridgeport Public Schools, Benhaven Academy & Social Learning Center, ACES, Wallingford Public Schools and Director of the Meloria Academy in Wallingford. Andrea was passionate in the care and education of children on the Autism Spectrum. Andrea retired from the Meloria Academy system in 2009 and split her time between her home in Madison and Myrtle Beach South Carolina. A questionable golfer, Andrea's enthusiasm for the sport was only eclipsed by her true love and passion for the ocean, beach and boating. Many hours and days were spent soaking up the sun and enjoying the gentle rocking of a boat awaiting yet another beautiful sunset on Long Island Sound. Andrea loved family and the holidays which brought together many generations and memories of years gone by. Andrea loved having long discussions with her dad about current events or adventures at the lake. A world traveler, Andrea enjoyed many years of travel and adventure with Ireland her favorite destination. Whether it was flying away to a far away destination or simply lounging at the marina in Westbrook, Andrea always seemed to find a way to relax and let a busy life be put aside for a time. Andrea is survived by her sisters, Deborah Farat of South Carolina; Christine Hinckley of Wallingford; and brother Stephen (Mary) Farat of West Bloomfield Michigan. She will be fondly be remembered as Cioci Andi bey her many nieces and nephews.Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. A private memorial service for her family will be held to honor her memory. Memorial contributions may be directed to ACES Education Foundation of Connecticut, Center for Autism Spectrum and Developmental Disorders. Sign Andrea's guest book online at