1/1
Andrea Dayharsh
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dayharsh, Andrea
Andrea "Andi" Lynne Dayharsh 72, of Madison beloved wife of 29 years to the late George Dayharsh passed away after a long illness on July 6, 2020 at The Shoreline of Clinton. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Andrea was born on September 21, 1947 in New Haven daughter of Tess Nebor Farat of East Haven and the late V. William "Bill" Farat. She grew up in East Haven, attended Saint Mary's High School in New Haven. She went on to attend Southern Connecticut State University for both undergraduate and masters degrees in education. Andrea made a long career in the education field, specifically serving special needs children, having worked for Bridgeport Public Schools, Benhaven Academy & Social Learning Center, ACES, Wallingford Public Schools and Director of the Meloria Academy in Wallingford. Andrea was passionate in the care and education of children on the Autism Spectrum. Andrea retired from the Meloria Academy system in 2009 and split her time between her home in Madison and Myrtle Beach South Carolina. A questionable golfer, Andrea's enthusiasm for the sport was only eclipsed by her true love and passion for the ocean, beach and boating. Many hours and days were spent soaking up the sun and enjoying the gentle rocking of a boat awaiting yet another beautiful sunset on Long Island Sound. Andrea loved family and the holidays which brought together many generations and memories of years gone by. Andrea loved having long discussions with her dad about current events or adventures at the lake. A world traveler, Andrea enjoyed many years of travel and adventure with Ireland her favorite destination. Whether it was flying away to a far away destination or simply lounging at the marina in Westbrook, Andrea always seemed to find a way to relax and let a busy life be put aside for a time. Andrea is survived by her sisters, Deborah Farat of South Carolina; Christine Hinckley of Wallingford; and brother Stephen (Mary) Farat of West Bloomfield Michigan. She will be fondly be remembered as Cioci Andi bey her many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven. A private memorial service for her family will be held to honor her memory. Memorial contributions may be directed to ACES Education Foundation of Connecticut, Center for Autism Spectrum and Developmental Disorders. Sign Andrea's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved