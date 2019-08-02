|
Guerra, Andrea
Andrea Guerra, age 75, of Derby entered into rest on Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was the devoted husband of 50 loving years to Marissa (Manfredi) Guerra. Andrea was born in Italy on September 27, 1943, son of the late Antonio and Maria Garcia (Onofrio) Guerra and was a Derby resident for most of his life. He worked at Ansonia Copper and Brass for many years before his retirement. Andrea was an active member of the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed bocce, gardening and going for walks. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Andrea is the beloved father of Anthony Guerra and his wife Julie of Orange, CT and Fabrizio Guerra and his wife Antoinette of Southbury, CT and brother of Maria Guerra of Italy. He is the loving grandfather of Joseph, Anthony, Giana, Jordan and Gabriella Guerra and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth St., Derby. On Tuesday, his funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. for his Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church. His burial will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019