Andrea Kilfeather


1961 - 2020
Andrea Kilfeather Obituary
KILFEATHER, ANDREA
Andrea H. Moore Kilfeather, 58, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to Francis Kilfeather. Andrea was born in New Haven on July 26, 1961 and was the daughter of the late Ret. WHPD Lieutenant Richard S. Moore, Jr. and Zigrid Nowak Moore. A graduate of Platt Tech and West Haven High School, she had worked as an Accounts Payable Manager for Berkshire Petroleum of North Haven and formerly was a Clerk for the US Postal Service. Andrea was a former officer for the West Haven Elks Lodge #1537 where she was also a bingo caller. She had a love of animals, especially dogs. Sister of Kevin M. Moore and the Richard S. Moore III.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Avenue, Port Washington, NY 11050.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2020
