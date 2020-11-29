1/1
Andrea Palmucci
1961 - 2020
Palmucci, Andrea
Andrea J. Palmucci, 59, of East Haven passed away suddenly at the St. Raphael Campus of Yale New Haven Hospital on Friday, November 27, 2020. Twenty four years ago on New Year's Eve, she married the love of her life, Michael Palmucci. Andrea was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Anthony J. Bianco, Sr. and Ann D. Rubino Bianco of New Haven. She went to EHHS, Class of 79' and was a member of the Color Guard in the band. Andrea always had a love for Theatre, performing in many iconic plays all around the state, including the Black Box Theatre at Albertus Magnus College, the Stony Creek Puppet Playhouse in Branford and worked with the American Theatre Ensemble in Bristol, CT. Always the performer, she studied and loved Ballroom dancing and would go on to become an instructor with the Arthur Murray Dance Company. She worked for the FBI for 10 years and briefly was a police officer with the NHPD. For the past 14 years, she has been at the Pine Orchard Yacht and Country Club in Branford. She started at the front desk and quickly became an integral part of the team and PO family. As one of the many duties Andrea had at the club, her favorite and most rewarding was being in charge of children's activities and functions. Andrea affectionately became known as Auntie Bubbles because of her upbeat personality and unique outlook on life. Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her twin brothers, Anthony (Gina) Bianco, Jr. of New Haven and Gerard (Beth) Bianco of North Haven, as well as her Niece and Nephew, Gabriella and Antonio Bianco.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church. Burial services will be private. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's' Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Please visit Andrea's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
November 29, 2020
Mama Andrea's been such a good friend. See always brightened the room wherever she was. She was always happy and put everyone in a good mood, always helped everybody she could. I'm so sorry for her family's loss. She will be sorely and deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Marco Hernandez
Coworker
November 29, 2020
You were a great friend to so many. I’m at a loss as to why you were taken
Lisa Donofrio
Friend
