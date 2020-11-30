Carrano, Andrew A. Sr.
Andrew A. Carrano Sr.entered into rest Nov. .23, 2020 at Kent General Hospital, DE after a short illness, formerly of 8 Maturo Dr., East Haven CT, currently of 74 Hidden Valley Dr. Dover, DE; beloved husband of the late RoseAnn Moreggi Carrano; devoted father of Gerard L. Carrano CRT of Costa Rica and Air Force MSgt Andrew (Agnes R) A. Carrano Jr. of Dover, DE. He is also survived by his pride, a granddaughter Anais Marie Carrano. Andrew was born in New Haven April 9, 1928 son of the late Vincenzo and Philomena Gambardella Carrano. A Korean War Veteran who served in the US Army and was stationed at Eielson AFB Alaska. He was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for his service during the Cold War by the Secretary of Defense as well as a National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals. He was employed at Peerless Products machine shop as a Tool and Die Maker and worked on the prototype of the US Army Blackhawk helicopter. He was an avid drummer since a young age and was one of the founding members of the music group ABC Trio. He was also a member of the New Haven Federation of Musicians Local 234. Andrew was a simple man who enjoyed watching the weather and his daily walks at Stop&Shop. Dad/Poppy, you are now at rest with your "Blessed Wife" and you both are in our hearts and will be Forever Loved and Missed. Private entombment services with military honors will be held in All Saints Mausoleum. MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St. is in charge of arrangements.Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com