Andrew A. DePino, 91, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1929 to the late Salvatore and Anna Imperati DePino. Andrew proudly served his country in the United States Airforce, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to his discharge. He worked in the North Branford School System for nearly 30 years as a Teacher at Jerome Harrison Elementary School, until his retirement in 1988. He taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades. He also loved to paint and in his later years, also wrote beautiful poetry. He is survived by a sister, Susan Sager of Ansonia, six nephews and a niece, Robert and Steven Sager, Salvatore DePino, Jo-Ann DePino Krause, Dominic, Andrew and Anthony Serio. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Alphonse DePino and Corporal Frank J. DePino and a sister Rose Serio.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Burial of ashes, with full military honors will take place at East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, P.O. Bos 407, Charleston, IL 61920. Please visit Andrew's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com
