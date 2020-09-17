1/1
Andrew A. DePino
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DePino, Andrew A.
Andrew A. DePino, 91, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1929 to the late Salvatore and Anna Imperati DePino. Andrew proudly served his country in the United States Airforce, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant prior to his discharge. He worked in the North Branford School System for nearly 30 years as a Teacher at Jerome Harrison Elementary School, until his retirement in 1988. He taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades. He also loved to paint and in his later years, also wrote beautiful poetry. He is survived by a sister, Susan Sager of Ansonia, six nephews and a niece, Robert and Steven Sager, Salvatore DePino, Jo-Ann DePino Krause, Dominic, Andrew and Anthony Serio. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Alphonse DePino and Corporal Frank J. DePino and a sister Rose Serio.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Burial of ashes, with full military honors will take place at East Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, P.O. Bos 407, Charleston, IL 61920. Please visit Andrew's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign his guest book.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved