New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Amendola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Amendola

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Amendola Obituary
Amendola, Andrew
Andrew Amendola of Branford died peacefully on April 14, 2019 at Branford Hills. He was born in New Haven in July 2, 1934 to the late Giuseppe and Mariagrazia Gambardella Amendola. He served his country in the US Army and after being honorably discharged he went to work as a packer for Sargent & Co. Andrew was the brother of the late Raffaela DeFrancesco, Anne Cicarella, Anthony and Salvatore Amendola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Andrew's family would like to thank the staff at Connecticut Hospice and Jodi Waterhouse the social worker at Branford Hills for the care and compassion shown to him.
Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Andrew's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iovanne Funeral Home
Download Now