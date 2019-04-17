Amendola, Andrew

Andrew Amendola of Branford died peacefully on April 14, 2019 at Branford Hills. He was born in New Haven in July 2, 1934 to the late Giuseppe and Mariagrazia Gambardella Amendola. He served his country in the US Army and after being honorably discharged he went to work as a packer for Sargent & Co. Andrew was the brother of the late Raffaela DeFrancesco, Anne Cicarella, Anthony and Salvatore Amendola. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Andrew's family would like to thank the staff at Connecticut Hospice and Jodi Waterhouse the social worker at Branford Hills for the care and compassion shown to him.

Visiting hours will be Monday morning from 8:30-9:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church at 10. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Andrew's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019