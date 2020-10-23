Anastasio, Andrew "Doc"
Andrew "Doc" Anastasio of East Haven died peacefully on October 23, 2020, at Yale New Haven Hospital. Andrew was born on August 3, 1929 and grew up in the Fair Haven section of New Haven. He was the son of the late Salvatore "Sally Oil" and Nellie Anastasio.
Andrew attended The College of the Holy Cross and the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He practiced podiatry in New Haven for almost 50 years and had no greater joy than serving his patients. He was active in podiatric medicine, serving as President of both the Connecticut Podiatry Association as well as the New Haven County Podiatry Association. He also received the Podiatrist of the Year award. Earlier in his life, he was active in New Haven politics, serving as an Alderman for the city of New Haven, as well as the Commissioner of the New Haven Health Department.
Andrew loved horse racing and the stock market, and he enjoyed many successes over the years in both. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and was proud to have obtained Mickey Mantle's autograph as a child, which he hung proudly on his wall for many years. Andrew was also a man of great faith who attended daily mass for the majority of his life. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus Council #1, as well as a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was predeceased by his wife, Clarisse Anastasio, and his sister, Marie Scalese. He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Anastasio of Boston, MA, and his beloved caregiver, Robin Snell of West Haven, CT.
Visiting hours will be held Monday morning October 26, from 9:30 – 10:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am in St Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus. Share a memory and sign Doc's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.