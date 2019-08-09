New Haven Register Obituaries
Peter H. Torello & Sons Funeral Home
1022 Dixwell Ave.
Hamden, CT 06514
(203) 624-4959
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
1960 - 2019
Braccidiferro, Andrew
Andrew A. Braccidiferro, 59, of Milford, died at his home, July 30, 2019, after a brief illness. Andy was born in New Haven, July 22, 1960, the son of the late Ralph and Marjorie Drago Braccidiferro and lived most of his life in Hamden and in Milford the last 10 years. He was a warehouse clerk at Sears for over 20 years and was a volunteer fire fighter in Hamden. He is survived by a brother, Neil (Karen) Braccidiferro of West Hartfortd, a sister, Mrs. Ed (Nancy) Kanner of Acworth, GA and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in the Peter H. Torello & Son Funeral Home, 1022 Dixwell Ave., Hamden. Interment in All Saints Cemetery will be privately held. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 11, 2019
